MEA joins hands with partners to organize communication lines in the Ekkamai Road area.



Bangkok, MEA Governor together with the office NBTC and related agencies organize communication lines in the Ekkamai Road area.

Mr. Vilas Chalaysat, Governor of MEA or the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, along with Associate Professor Dr. Wissanu Supsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok. Office of the Broadcasting Commission Television business and the National Telecommunications Commission (NBTC Office), Royal Thai Police Office Telecommunications business operators Representative of the National Anti-Corruption Commission and network partners Participate in supporting the operation of organizing communication lines in the Ekkamai Road area (Soi Sukhumvit 63) from Phetchaburi Road intersection to Sukhumvit Road intersection, a total distance of 5.5 kilometers.

MEA as the administrative agency for electricity distribution in the area Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan Has continuously supported the organization of communication lines according to the policies of the government and the Ministry of Interi

or. Ready to facilitate safety from working on electrical poles for agencies involved in organizing communication lines. To benefit from safety good scenery including the stability of the electrical system Reduce various accidents that may occur. In addition, MEA has also installed communication cable perches to be used for fixing communication cables on electrical poles. Control the installation of communication cables according to standards. And it complies with MEA’s criteria for installing communication cables on electric poles, including creating a data management system for communication cables on electric poles, Smart CCM (Smart Communication Cable Management), to provide services for requesting permission to install communication cables online. ) Record data of communication lines and the route map for installed communication lines in MEA’s Geographic Information Map (GIS) helps to efficiently manage information on newly installed communication lines.

In 2024, MEA has a plan to integrate with relevan

t agencies. Organize communication lines totaling over 570 kilometers, with an average of 45 kilometers per month. Meanwhile, MEA also has an underground electrical line project that targets 313.5 kilometers to be completed by 2029, which will integrate cooperation in bringing communication lines underground. Going at the same time as well.

For citizens who see problems with cluttered communication lines Communication cables are loose and hanging unsafely. damaged communication tower You can report it at the NBTC hotline, call 1200 or LINE@ : @nbtc1200 or click https://liff.line.me/1645278921-kWRPP32q/?accountId=nbtc1200 or found that MEA’s electrical equipment is damaged or in an unsafe condition You can report incidents at MEA Smart Life Application, which is a smartphone application. Can be used via both iOS and Android systems. Free download. Click https://onelink.to/measmartlife. Or inquire through various social media channels, including Facebook: Metropolitan Electricity Authority MEA, Line: MEA Conne

ct,

Source: Thai News Agency