

MEA donates high-pressure water jets to the Department of Civil Affairs of the Royal Thai Air Force to help flood victims in Chiang Rai Province.

Today (October 10, 2024), Mr. Wilas Chelaysat, Governor of MEA or the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, brought 10 high-pressure water sprayers to deliver equipment to help and rehabilitate flood victims in Chiang Rai Province to the Department of Civil Affairs of the Royal Thai Air Force. Air Chief Marshal Chainat Phonkit, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, presented certificates and honorary badges of civil affairs and public relations competence of the Royal Thai Air Force to the MEA executives who have performed public service or supported and promoted the activities of the Royal Thai Air Force at the Boripat Reception Room, Royal Thai Air Force Headquarters.

The MEA Governor said that as a state enterprise under the Ministry of Interior, he is concerned about the people’s electrical system after the flooding. The flooding in the North ha

s affected many areas in the North. In the past, the executives, volunteer employees of MEA and partner agencies joined forces to help and restore the electrical system so that the people have safe electricity between October 2-7, 2024. They received support from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in flying a C-130 aircraft to build confidence by improving the electrical system and changing electrical equipment to ensure the safety of the people in the area.

Source: Thai News Agency