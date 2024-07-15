“Maris” declares Thailand is ready to facilitate negotiations to find a solution to the Myanmar problem.



Lao PDR, ‘Maris’ announced that Thailand is ready to facilitate constructive negotiations to find a solution to the Myanmar problem, confirming that it is open to all relevant parties, believing that the sooner the discussions are held, the better, while Indonesia is ready to support.

Mr. Maris Sengiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs, gave an interview after attending the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that Thailand has proposed a concrete approach to resolving the Myanmar problem through constructive negotiations. In the informal ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Thailand was supported to play a greater role. Thailand proposed greater openness and discussions with special representatives of various groups because it is believed that openness will be an opportunity to exchange ideas widely, so that there will be an understanding of the context of each country, including the vulnerability and details of each country, as well as the actual situation at this time.

However, Thailand does not want to be

involved in solving the problems that have occurred because, in the end, Myanmar must solve the problems by itself. However, ASEAN is ready to support Myanmar in solving the problems by itself and Thailand is ready to facilitate constructive discussions in Thailand. The discussions should include all relevant parties. Although we have not reached that point yet, the sooner we start talking, the better. At present, there is a good trend in Myanmar.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also said that the meeting proposed an open-ended discussion to allow those involved, especially countries bordering Myanmar, to express their views that Myanmar is not isolated, but must also understand the impacts on its neighboring countries. From this meeting, it is understood that many sectors, including Myanmar itself, are more open, which will contribute to straightforward discussions to find the best solution.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also said that earlier in the bilateral discussion, Ms. Retno Marsudi, Minister of F

oreign Affairs of Indonesia, Indonesia also said that it wanted to see a greater role for Thailand in Myanmar, which Thailand did not overlook and is currently trying to promote systematic problem solving. It believes that to solve the problem in a tangible way, there must be discussions and negotiations, in which all relevant parties must participate. No party should be allowed to step out of the negotiations, and Thailand is ready to support and facilitate.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also agreed that countries involved and bordering Myanmar should come together to find a solution for Myanmar, especially in terms of constructive negotiations, to which India, as a country bordering Myanmar, has already responded.

Source: Thai News Agency