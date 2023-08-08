Malaysia expected to surpass this year’s int’l tourist target

Malaysia is predicted to welcome at least 18 million international tourist arrivals in 2023 to surpass the initial target of 16.1 million.

Tourism Malaysia Director-General Dr Ammar Abdul Ghapar told the Jordan Tourism Board at a meeting on August 7 that the target was set based on various factors, namely the increase in airline frequency, expansion of chartered operating flights, and the allure of year-end holidays, which are expected to further bolster visitor numbers.

This year, the number of international tourist arrivals was targeted at 16.1 million. However, the country recorded 4.5 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter. With this positive growth, if nothing goes wrong, it can get 18 million tourists in 2023, he noted.

The official added that an announcement will be made soon on the incentives to be given for chartered flight operators in the country to boost tourism. This is necessary as Malaysia cannot depend on scheduled flights alone to boost tourism./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency