Malaysia expected to surpass this year’s int’l tourist target

Malaysia is predicted to welcome at least 18 million international tourist arrivals in 2023 to surpass the initial target of 16.1 million.

Tourism Malaysia Director-General Dr Ammar Abdul Ghapar told the Jordan Tourism Board at a meeting on August 7 that the target was set based on various factors, namely the increase in airline frequency, expansion of chartered operating flights, and the allure of year-end holidays, which are expected to further bolster visitor numbers.

This year, the number of international tourist arrivals was targeted at 16.1 million. However, the country recorded 4.5 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter. With this positive growth, if nothing goes wrong, it can get 18 million tourists in 2023, he noted.

The official added that an announcement will be made soon on the incentives to be given for chartered flight operators in the country to boost tourism. This is necessary as Malaysia cannot depend on scheduled flights alone to boost tourism./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2023
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.