mai Co., Ltd. 1Q24 net profit 4,607 million baht



Bangkok: SET reveals mai Co., Ltd. reports operating results for the 1st quarter of 2024, total sales of 54,030 million baht, an increase of 9.2%, net profit of 4,607 million baht, an increase of 76.2%. ) on the Market for Alternative Investment (mai) reported operating results for the first quarter of 2024 with total sales of 54,030 million baht, an increase of 9.2%, cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses increased by 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively. Compared to the same period last year, resulting in companies having better ability to make profits in the first quarter of 2024.

Mr. Praphan Charoenprawat, Manager of the Market for Alternative Investment (mai), revealed that there are 211 companies listed on mai. Representing 96% of a total of 220 companies (excluding companies in the group that may be delisted or NC and companies that do not close their budgets for the period) submitted operating results. In the first quarter of 2024, it was found that many companies reported net profits. 157 comp

anies, accounting for 73% of all companies submitting financial statements

The performance results for the 1st quarter of 2024 of mai Co., Ltd. compared to the same period of the previous year, had total sales of 54,030 million baht, an increase of 9.2%, and cost of sales of 39,077 million baht, an increase of 6.7%, resulting in gross profit (GP ) increased by 16.3% and sales and administrative expenses increased by 6.4%, resulting in an operating profit of 5,259 million baht, an increase of 40.2%, and a net profit of 4,607 million baht, an increase of 76.2%. However, The above operating results for the first quarter of 2024 are a result of the performance of some listed companies that had outstanding performance. and the presence of profits from fair value adjustments of financial assets and digital assets.

‘The listed companies in mai overall have grown in sales. Efforts are made to control costs. and selling and administrative expenses This makes the overall operating results for the 1st quarter of 2024

of Mai Co., Ltd. have better operating results. with the agricultural and food industry groups Financial Business Group Industrial product group Real estate and construction group Resource group and service groups with sales and operating profits and net profits grow,’ Mr. Praphan said.

In terms of financial status, mai Co., Ltd. has total assets of 346,672 million baht, an increase of 3% from the end of the year. The debt-to-equity ratio (D/E ratio) was at 0.78 times, decreasing from the end of the year. In 2023, that was equal to 0.80 times.

Currently, there are 221 listed companies in mai (information as of 24 May 2024). The mai index closed at 382.05 points. Total market capitalization was 389,014 million baht. Average trading value 1,860 million baht per day

Source: Thai News Agency