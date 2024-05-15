‘Madame Pang’ joins the discussion on female leaders in the football industry



, “Madame Pang” Nuanphan Lamsam, President of the Football Association Was honored by FIFA to participate in another important discussion, Leadership Forum: Executive Women In Football or a meeting of female football executives from around the world on May 15, 2024.

FIFA, led by Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, gives importance to and fully promotes women’s football. Most recently, in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, teams were increased from 24 to 32 teams, the most in history. Meanwhile, at the 74th FIFA Congress, there will be a vote to choose the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

As for the discussion This time it was led by Gianni Infantino who came to give the opening speech himself. Along with executives and top women’s football leaders from around the world, such as Sarai Bareman, head of FIFA’s women’s football department, Debbie Hewitt, the first president of the Women’s Football Association of England, Sonia Fulford, the first president of the Women’s Football Associati

on. Turks and Caicos Islands, including "Madame Pang" Nuanphan Lamsam, President of the Football Association The first woman of Thailand and the first person of Asia.

