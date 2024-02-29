“Madame Pang” extends contract with “Ishii” for 2 and a half years to coach the Thai national team.



Bangkok: “Madame Pang”, president of the Football Association, confirmed that he had reached an agreement to extend a new contract with Masatada Ishii, head coach of the Thai national team. Has already left with a contract for 2 and a half years or until the end of the 2026 World Cup final round in July 2026.

‘Madame Pang’ Nuanphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand, announced good news after confirming that he had reached an agreement to renew his contract with Masatada Ishii, head coach of the Thai national team. Has already left with a contract for 2 and a half years or until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals in July 2026.

“Madame Pang” was the one who chose the Japanese coach. Come take control of the army by yourself During his time as team manager in November 2023, he did an excellent job. Especially in the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar when the team made it through to the round of 16 with their performance in the group stage. The best in history, making the late

st decision to give a new contract for another 2 and a half years for continuous work. Ready to be assigned to be an advisor to the Thai national team U23 after wanting the playing style to be in the same direction and pushing players from the U23 team up to the senior team in the future.

The next program, Masatada Ishii, is preparing to lead the Thai national team to invade South Korea in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, Asia Zone, round 2, match 3, on March 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Then will return to play at home on March 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Rajamangala Stadium-614.

Source: Thai News Agency