‘Madame Deer’ said it was time for the Democratic Party to announce the opposition standpoint.

BANGKOK, 24 Aug- ‘Madame Dear’ said it was time for the Democratic Party to announce the opposition’s stance before setting up a new cabinet, insisting on the principle on the side of the people. Not seeking personal gain

Ms. Watanya Bunnag, Chairman of the Bangkok Political Innovation Working Group, Democrat Party Post pictures and messages via Facebook fan page ‘Dear Watanya Bunnag’ to call on the Democrat Party to declare its position as an opposition with dignity before setting up a new cabinet amid criticism of the Prime Minister’s vote. Democrat MPs take a different direction and lack unity. with the following contents:

“[It’s time for the Democratic Party to be clear. Announcing the opposition with dignity before setting up a new cabinet] Although the results of the vote for the 30th Prime Minister of some members of the Democratic Party on August 22 have created suspicion and discomfort for for party members and society But Dear remains convinced that it’s just because of the political differences that arise from the Democratic Party MPs.

Therefore, in order to make it clear to the members and people who follow the work of the party, it is believed that the MPs and the executive committee, who have the decision-making power to join the government, should come out to “clearly declare the position of opposition of the Democrat Party”. Without having to wait for the establishment of the cabinet to be completed in order to demonstrate the party’s political standpoint that is ready to work as a representative of the people without relying on the pursuit of personal interests and for the people of the people.

Dear, he still believes that the Democrat Party is a political party owned by all of its members. Members can participate in decision making. really drive the work of the party Alternatively, the machine indicates that The Democratic Party is a political party driven by democratic mechanisms. This is considered the heart of political parties that are public organizations. Opportunities must be given to the public, the social sector and members to participate in the work. Do not block ideas

However, under freedom of work who need a variety of ideas But the organization will walk with strength. would have to walk alongside the unity of the members within And that’s why we need to have a “rule” called “party consensus” so that members can work together on the principle of majority respect. But do not ignore minority voices. Make the party a space for everyone Therefore, no matter what the Party’s resolutions come out, the members are ready to embrace common results because they are made together.

Any action that is not in accordance with the party’s resolution It is therefore important to prove that it is a bona fide exclusive use. by adhering to the principle of standing side by side with the people do for the benefit of the public” .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency