“Lt. Col. Prateep” reported the blame for the person who released the allusion audio clip related to “The Icon”.

Lt. Col. Prateep” reported the prosecution of the person who released the allusion audio clip involved. “The Icon” admits that the voice of the person in the clip is familiar, believing that he is not an angel because they have worked together.

Lt. Col. Prateep, Inspector General of the Prime Minister’s Office and former Deputy Secretary General of the Consumer Protection Commission, together with Chompower, filed a complaint at the Suppression Division. In the case of the appearance of an audio clip of a person related to the company. Icon Group alluded to the name of Lt. Col. Prateep, causing damage.

Lt. Col. Prateep revealed that before reporting today, he had listened to all the audio clips. If the audio clip is referred to as indicating that a person named Prateep in the NCPO will provide assistance in the case. Admittedly, at that time, there was only one person named Prateep. If you listen to the voice of the person who speaks, he admits that he is familiar and not an angel because he has worked with

him before. After this, they will ask the investigating officer to investigate who the person in the audio clip is.

As for the evidence brought to the court today, a letter of complaint has been prepared to condemn the person who released the audio clip for defamation and offenses under the Computer Act

Source: Thai News Agency