LILAMA joins global green energy supply



Hanoi: From now to early 2025, Vietnam Machinery Installation Corp (LILAMA) will export to Saudi Arabia four electrolyser modules on average each month, which are used to produce green hydrogen, its General Director Le Van Tuan has announced.

The corporation will continue to sign a contract on supplying such modules, each equal to 100 containers, in early next year, which affirmed its position in global green energy supply chains, Tuan said.

In 2023, LILAMA completed a package of manufacturing and installing mechanical equipment for the A/U fertiliser factory project located in Brunei’s Sungai Liang Industrial Park – SPARK with German contractor Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solution AG (tkIS).

The A/U fertiliser project has a main factory area of about 23ha and a 3.3km wharf with a total investment of 1.3 billion USD. It was designed to produce 2,200 tonnes of NH3 and 3,900 tonnes of urea daily.

That is also LILAMA’s first project constructed abroad with a complete scope of work including supply of materials,

arrangement, supply of human resources, and construction machinery. LILAMA is also the first Vietnamese contractor to carry out a project with such scope of work abroad.

Thanks to the success of the project, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solution AG (tkIS) trusted and continued to offer LILAMA a new contract for manufacturing green equipment.

Early this month, at the LILAMA Green Hydrogen Module Complex and Manufacturing Factory in Thuy Nguyen district of Hai Phong city, the corporation handed over the first shipment to the Neom green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia.

LILAMA completed the manufacturing, assembly, acceptance, packaging, and export of the first four electrolysis modules out of a total of 110 modules under the signed contract.

The Neom green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia is the largest one of its kind in the world with a total investment of more than 8 billion USD, using 100% renewable energy from wind and solar power projects to provide up to 600 tonnes of green hydrogen per day to replace

fossil fuels and reduce global CO2 emissions.

It is expected that LILAMA and Thyssenkrupp Nucera will complete the supply of electrolysis modules for the Neom Green Hydrogen project in the third quarter of 2025.

At the same time, they will continue to jointly deploy the next green hydrogen projects for European, North American, and Middle Eastern markets./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency