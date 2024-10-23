License Revocation of ‘The Icon’ Faces Potential Delays Amid Thorough Investigation**



Bangkok: The anticipated revocation of The Icon Group’s license may face delays, as officials emphasize the need for a meticulous approach. Minister Jiraporn Sindhuphrai, attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, assures that the process is being conducted with fairness and without harassment, as she addresses public concerns over the longstanding issue.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Jiraporn discussed the ongoing investigation by the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) into The Icon Group. The issue dates back to 2018, when complaints were initially filed, raising questions about the OCPB’s response. The Minister highlighted the limitations faced by the OCPB due to outdated laws and emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach involving all relevant agencies to ensure both immediate and long-term solutions. A committee, independent of the OCPB, has been established to investigate and advise on policy changes to enhance transparency and accountability.

The investigation committee has form

ed two subcommittees: one focused on fact-finding and evidence gathering, and the other on reviewing laws related to consumer protection. These subcommittees will report back to the main committee after a week of work, potentially influencing the decision on license revocation.

In response to potential legal challenges by The Icon Group’s lawyer, Ms. Jiraporn has ordered the Consumer Protection Board to expedite their efforts. The company is currently under scrutiny, with arrests made and individuals identified as suspects. The board is working in coordination with the police to gather necessary information for the license revocation decision. Despite the urgency, Ms. Jiraporn cautioned that revocation within the week may not be possible due to legal procedures.

Regarding mentions of politicians in a controversial audio clip, the investigation committee reserves the right to summon them for clarification. Ms. Jiraporn justified the timing of the committee’s formation, asserting that the process began swiftl

y after the clip’s emergence in the media. She reiterated the government’s commitment to a careful and thorough investigation to ensure justice for all parties involved.

Source: Thai News Agency