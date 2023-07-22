Leicester City players train at Rajamangala Stadium

Bangkok, July 22-The players “Golden Spur” Tottenham Hotspur and “Siam Fox” Leicester City practice at Rajamangala National Stadium. Before warming up for a historic match in Thailand tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

Enzo Maresca, the Italian manager of the team. “The Foxes” Leicester City The English Championship team brings Leicester City players to training, led by veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who won the Premier League in the 2015/16 season, Kiernan Hall, Mark Albrighton and Harry Winks, new signing from Tottenham Hotspur. Training at Rajachangla National Stadium First time after arriving in Thailand yesterday evening. before warming up with Team “Chicken Golden Spur” Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, July 23 or tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., with Thai Siamese fox football fans. Came to watch this training as well Maresca, the coach of the Leicester City team, said that tomorrow’s game will send a large set onto the field. And play hard, focusing on the offensive game, but the defensive game must be balanced. and hope for good results for the club’s president who is a Thai person who wants to win for Thai football fans

On the side of Ange Postecoglu, the Aussie team manager of “Golden Spur Chicken” Tottenham Hotspur led the team to train in the rain, led by team captain Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Asian favorite player Richarlison, Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, former Leicester player. who recently moved to join the team Training at Rajamangala Stadium after Leicester In which the atmosphere in the stadium is bustling with Thai Golden Spikes football fans And the Korean people who came to see the footsteps of Son Heung-Min by Angke Poste Koglu, the coach with James Maddison, announced the readiness of the team.

Anke confirmed the readiness of the team that everyone was fully ready. while maddison Said tomorrow he met an old friend who had been with the team for 5 years and played hard, hoping to do well in order to join the England national team. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, Emile Heskey, Matt Elliott, Jerry Taggart, former 3 Leicester City players, taught the clinic to more than 200 Thai youths aged 6-10 and 11-16 years old at the Thunder Dome Stadium, Muang Thong Thani, to convey their experience in ball possession, transfer, passing and shooting skills. to inspire Thai youth Who has dreams of becoming a professional footballer, Lionel Messi made his debut as a player for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer USA, coming on as a substitute. Before helping the team shoot a free kick in the 94th minute of injury time, Inter Miami opened their home win against Cruz Azul 2-1 in the US League Cup. This morning, in which this game, Sergio Busquets Messi’s former Barca teammates who moved to Inter Miami played together. among football fans with a capacity of 20,000 people.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency