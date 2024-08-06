Laotian car runs red light, hits sedan, 8-month pregnant woman dies

Nakhon Phanom, Shocking: A Laotian car ran a red light and hit a sedan carrying an 8-month pregnant female nurse, killing her while 6 other family members were injured. Relatives are concerned about the police’s work because they could not determine who was right or wrong, despite clear CCTV evidence.

A shocking clip has gone viral on social media after CCTV footage was shared showing a heartbreaking accident involving a Laotian SUV with a yellow Lao license plate heading towards the Nittayo Nakhon-Sakon Nakhon Road, Highway No. 22, heading towards Nakhon Phanom City. When it reached the Don Mong Intersection in Nong Yat Subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Phanom District, it ran a red light at high speed and crashed into a white Toyota Vios that was driving from Nakhon Phanom City and was about to make a right turn at the intersection because the light was green, causing the accident at 6:00 p.m. on August 3.

Inside the white sedan, there were 7 people in total. The most seriously injured person was the one sittin

g on the left seat, Ms. Wichuda or Nong B, 23 years old, an assistant nurse in the ICU room at Nakhon Phanom Hospital, who was 8 months pregnant and close to giving birth. She was seriously injured and later died. In the Laotian car, there were 3 injured people, making a total of 10 injured people sent to Nakhon Phanom Hospital for treatment.

While Mr. Saming, 56 years old, the father of Nong B, the deceased, contacted to receive the bodies of his daughter and granddaughter at Nakhon Phanom Hospital. The doctor performed a cesarean section to deliver the baby and perform the funeral. It was a pregnant female, 8 months old, born in perfect physical condition. The bodies of both mother and child were placed in coffins next to each other in the house. The father of the deceased was still crying and asked to hold and kiss the body of his 8-month-old granddaughter for the last time before cremating her according to tradition. Nong B’s first child, 5 years old, is still seriously injured and is being treated at th

e hospital.

The father of Nong B revealed that he did not expect this tragic event to happen to the family. He works as an X-ray officer at Nakhon Phanom Hospital. On the day of the incident, when he heard the news, he rushed to check on his daughter, wife, and granddaughter who were in the car with him. He was shocked and prayed that it would not get any worse. But in the end, there was no miracle. His daughter died along with his granddaughter in her womb. He admitted that he was still concerned about the police’s work because it was not clear who was right and who was wrong even though there was clear CCTV footage. He was also worried because the other party was Laotian and the car was Laotian. He was afraid that he would not receive justice and compensation according to the law. After the incident, no relatives of the other party came to ask about it. In addition, someone he knew heard the other party say that they would only pay tens of thousands of baht in compensation. Therefore, he wanted the police

to clearly state who was right and who was wrong because there was clear evidence. They had to make a decision to ensure fairness for his family.

The Muang Nakhon Phanom Police Station Superintendent revealed that the investigation at the scene of the accident found clear evidence from CCTV footage showing that the Laotian car ran a red light. According to legal procedures, the car is considered the only one at fault. The relatives understand that the police asked them to find more evidence and did not leave the burden on the victim. However, if more evidence is found, it will be sent to the investigator. Initially, the police will invite the Laotian driver to acknowledge the charge of reckless driving causing death. As for compensation, both parties will be mediated. If they cannot reach an agreement, they will have to enter the legal process. The police confirmed that they will be fair to both parties and will proceed with the case based on the evidence. Please have confidence in the police’s work.

Sourc

e: Thai News Agency