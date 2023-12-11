LambdaTest and Wipro Collaborate for Innovative Gen AI Solutions

LambdaTest and Wipro forge a pioneering partnership, integrating Wipro’s Gen AI-powered QE capabilities with LambdaTest’s HyperExecute, to revolutionize software testing on the Cloud with advanced AI capabilities.

San Francisco , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform is partnering with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to revolutionize software testing by integrating Wipro’s Gen AI powered QE platform IntelliAssure with HyperExecute – a continuous cloud test orchestration solution offered by Lambdatest. The partnership aims to provide organizations that are modernizing and migrating to the cloud with an easy-to-implement, plug-and-play solution for infusing analytics-driven intelligence across their testing lifecycle for improved productivity as well as hyper-accelerated release cycle times.

LambdaTest and Wipro’s collaborative integration promises cutting-edge capabilities with an aim to enrich test engineer experience leading to improved productivity and efficiency. The partnership will tap into AI capabilities to achieve completely autonomous test life- cycles, and augment a test engineer’s efforts, enabling them to only focus on those activities that will add value and aid business transformation goals.

The combined advanced AI features enables clients to completely automate phases of their test life cycle such as test suite and script generation (not just from user stories but requirements as well), test data generation and hyper execution of automated scripts. It also encompasses error identification and categorization for streamlined testing processes, as well as a Test Engineering/QE Strategy to enhance test quality and engineering standards. Additionally, the current beta version includes the Auto Muting of Consistently Failing Tests, silencing recurrently failing tests to optimize the testing environment.

“The partnership between LambdaTest’s AI capabilities in handling QA and Wipro’s Gen AI prowess signifies a dedicated commitment to refining the testing process in enterprises. Leveraging AI technology, these initiatives work to elevate testing mechanisms, emphasizing improved efficiency and precision in evaluating software products.” said Maneesh Sharma, COO at LambdaTest, “As a result, the joint efforts of LambdaTest and Wipro significantly elevate the quality and reliability of the software products offered to clients, meeting the ever-evolving demands of the industry with cutting-edge solutions.”

Commenting on the launch, Rituparna (Ritu) Ghosh, Vice President and Global Head, Quality Engineering and Testing, Wipro FullStride Cloud said, “The partnership between Wipro and LambdaTest embodies our steadfast commitment to pioneering innovations in quality engineering. This collaboration further solidifies our position as a trusted business assurance partner, harnessing the capabilities of GenAI. By joining forces, we enable our clients to optimize their business advantages in the cloud while mitigating risks effectively.”

LambdaTest and Wipro’s integrated Gen AI solution is positioned to accelerate issue resolution, bolster error categorization, and optimize testing cycles, offering enhanced reliability and efficiency in software testing.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

