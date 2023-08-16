LambdaTest and GenRocket Join Forces to Revolutionize Software Testing and Data Generation

This integration partnership enables users to leverage GenRocket’s synthetic test data capabilities through LambdaTest’s HyperExecute platform for accelerated testing processes and faster software delivery.

San Francisco , Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified test execution and orchestration platform announced its technology integration partnership with GenRocket, a cutting-edge technology company specializing in synthetic test data generation.

With this collaboration, software development, and quality engineering teams will be able to test more efficiently and generate more data. The partnership will allow the teams to work together to streamline the testing process and increase the amount of data they are able to collect. This data can then be used to improve the development process and ensure the overall quality of the software.

As a result of this integration partnership, LambdaTest’s HyperExecute users will have seamless access to GenRocket’s synthetic test data generation capabilities. With HyperExecute’s innovative test execution platform, testing/engineering teams can perform tests up to 70% faster than with existing cloud-based test execution grids. As a result of its high scalability and intelligent features, HyperExecute simplifies the execution of tests, enabling users to focus on refining their test cases instead of worrying about how to execute them.

“Our integration with GenRocket aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional testing experiences.”, said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “By combining GenRocket’s synthetic test data generation prowess with LambdaTest’s efficient HyperExecute platform, we enable users to achieve unparalleled testing efficiency.”

With GenRocket, a premier synthetic test data generation platform, users can generate vast volumes of synthetic test data without relying on production data. The platform’s compatibility with a wide range of commercial test automation, execution, and orchestration platforms makes it a versatile solution that can be used in a wide variety of software testing environments. Additionally, GenRocket replaces sensitive production data with controlled and conditioned synthetic data ensuring that all test data is protected and compliant with industry regulations.

“GenRocket’s partnership with LambdaTest demonstrates a transformation in the way software testing and test data provisioning are fully integrated and automated to enable superior quality at speed and scale,” said Garth Rose, GenRocket CEO and Co-founder. “We’re excited to collaborate on ways to further advance the state of this technology and the value it will deliver to our customers.”

Through this integration, users can create realistic test data within GenRocket and automate testing with HyperExecute. This leads to reduced testing cycle times and faster software delivery thanks to faster and more comprehensive testing processes. By automating test data creation and test execution, users can create more test cases in a shorter amount of time. This enables users to thoroughly test their software resulting in improved software quality, faster time to market, and an overall reduction in software delivery cycle times.

To know more, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/ support/docs/genrocket- integration/

About GenRocket



GenRocket is the leader in synthetic Test Data Automation, high-performance technology for automating the design of synthetic data for software testing and machine learning requirements. GenRocket’s patented, groundbreaking platform accelerates test data provisioning by more than 1,000% as it improves data quality and test coverage while reducing cost and ensuring data privacy. Headquartered in Ojai, California, GenRocket operates in global markets through a network of systems integration partners and has customers in more than 14 vertical markets including financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

For more information, visit www.genrocket.com



About LambdaTest



LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com

