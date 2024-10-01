Lab results of Mae Sai flood mud found abundant minerals

Laboratory results indicate that mudslides that hit houses in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province contain high minerals, making them suitable for farming. Meanwhile, GISTDA is solving the question of the origin of the mudslides.

Asst. Prof. Mongkolkorn Sriwichai, a lecturer in the Civil and Environmental Engineering program at Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna Chiang Rai, said that he had brought flood sediment from Mae Sai to a laboratory specializing in agricultural science and technology. The results of the mud soil lab showed that it was rich in minerals, making it suitable for cultivation.

Where did this much mud come from? GISTDA, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), revealed a diagram to provide the answer. In terms of geography, Mae Sai is located next to the foot of a mountain and a river flowing from the mountain area. At the same time, geological studies have found that the area around Mae Sai, especially on both sides of the river near the Th

ai-Myanmar border, is an area where sediment has accumulated since the past. Due to the location of the city and the topography, the water flowing down from the headwaters of the river is naturally fast and strong.

The Mae Sai River flows in the mountainous area that is the water catchment area of ??the river, which is mostly in Myanmar, about 80%, and only the other 20% is in the lowlands in the Mae Sai-Tachilek area. In normal conditions, this type of topography usually brings fertility to the area with minerals mixed with the sediment in the river. However, human lifestyles have changed. Currently, the Mae Sai headwaters area has changed from forest to agricultural land, including mines, causing the potential of forests to slow down and store water to decrease.

When the evidence is revealed on high-resolution satellite images recorded on September 13, 2024, the evidence is clear in areas near the Myanmar border in Mae Sai District, which is only a small part of the entire catchment area of ??the Mae Sai

River. There are several landslides that appear reddish-brown, clearly contrasting with the green of the forest or agricultural plots. Each trace is about 20-30 meters wide, equivalent to a 4-lane road, and tens to hundreds of meters long, depending on the terrain. This image reflects one of the causes of the large amount of mud sediment that has accumulated in the area below.

However, every loss often creates experiences and learnings for survival. The most important thing is to apply it and develop it into an effective management.

