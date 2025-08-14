Krawee Questions Allocation of Royal Irrigation Department’s Budget for Sustainability



Bangkok: “Krawee” has raised concerns over the sustainability of the Royal Irrigation Department’s 40 billion baht budget for managing flood and drought situations.





According to Thai News Agency, during a House of Representatives meeting chaired by Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, which reviewed the draft Budget Act for the fiscal year 2026, Mr. Krawee Prisananantakul, Ang Thong MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, debated the allocation of funds within the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ 62.9 billion baht budget. Specifically, he scrutinized the Rice Department’s 3.8 billion baht allocation. The primary focus of the budget is agricultural strategy, which receives 3.3 billion baht, including nearly 2 billion baht for rice variety development and almost 1.7 billion baht for rice seed production and distribution. Despite the apparent intent to aid farmers in reducing costs, Krawee highlighted that a significant portion of the budget is designated for land and building equipment, leaving only a few hundred million baht for rice seed production. He advocated for a more equitable distribution of funds to support rice seed development and reduce farmers’ expenses.





The Royal Irrigation Department’s unprecedented 40 billion baht budget is seen as a national priority, aimed at addressing water-related challenges such as frequent flooding and drought. With impending floods expected in several regions, Krawee questioned whether the budget includes a plan for sustainable solutions to these perennial problems.

