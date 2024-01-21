Kick Off ‘Aram Phirom Project’, starting with Tham Pha Daen Temple



Bangkok, “Phuang Phet” chooses Tham Pha Daen Temple, Sakon Nakhon, Kick Off “Aram Phirom Project”, faith leads the way, tour route. Must visit once in your life.

Mrs. Puangpetch Chunlaid, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired the Kick Off of the Aram Phirom Project. At Tham Pha Daen Temple, Dong Mafai Subdistrict, Mueang Sakon Nakhon District Sakon Nakhon Province, with Mr. Krit Euawong, Advisor to the Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mrs. Supaporn Kongwutthipanya, Secretary to the Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office. Advisory Committee to the Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Natthawat Viriyanapaphon Governor of Sakon Nakhon Province, Mr. Inthaphon Chan-iam, Deputy Director of Raksarajan, representing the Director of the National Office of Buddhism, also attended.

Aram Phirom Project Held to support the government’s soft power policy, which the Minister attached t

o the Prime Minister’s Office The policy was given to the National Office of Buddhism. Continue to develop the temple into the center of the community and as a tourist attraction. Public relations To attract more tourists to the temple See the importance of Buddhism in affecting life. By making the temple an important tourist attraction of the country. Distribute income to communities in the area National Office of Buddhism Therefore, the Phirom Monastery Project was initiated. To drive government policy Allow tourists traveling to Thailand to experience the atmosphere of various temples in every region. With a goal of 4,360 temples by February 2024.

For ‘Tham Pha Daen Temple’ located on the Phu Phan Mountain Range, Ban Dong Noi, Dong Mafai Subdistrict, Mueang Sakon Nakhon District. Sakon Nakhon Province It’s an old temple. The temple area is shady with trees and large rocks. Suitable for meditation In the past, many Vipassana meditation monks came to stay and practice Dhamma at this temple. Phra Achan Man P

hurithatathera, later in the year 2007, the abbot of the temple was Phra Khru Palad Udomwat. The temple has been developed into a place for Dhamma practice and a Dhamma tourism destination. To persuade more people and youth groups to enter temples. Inside the temple, there are large sandstone sculptures such as the reclining Buddha. History of Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and nirvana. Replica of the Lord Buddha’s footprint. Big Luang Pu Thuat which was carved entirely from a large stone. Phraya Garuda Wessuwan At the top is a pagoda set on a striking golden rock. It is like Mount Meru according to the beliefs in Brahmanism and Buddhism. And there is also a viewing area where you can see the city of Sakon Nakhon and Nong Han Lake at 180 degrees.

Source: Thai News Agency