Khanh Hoa sea festival: Over 6,000 join Ao dai parade

More than 6,000 women wearing Ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress) took to street in a parade at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang beach city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to honour the costume as a heritage of the nation as part of the 2023 Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival.

Speaking at the June 4 parade, Dinh Van Thieu, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said the special cultural event contributes to preserving and promoting the beauty of Ao dai, affirming its value as part of Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival opened on June 3 evening with a live-broadcast ceremony which featured an artistic light show of 1,653 drones.

Lasting until June 6, the 10th edition of the festival is set to treat visitors to more than 70 events taking place in Nha Trang and other localities. Highlights among them include an art programme on June 4, a musical gala on June 5, and a closing ceremony on June 6.

The festival is held every two years and has become a trademark of the beach resort city since 2003. In 2021, the festival was suspended due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Khanh Hoa welcomed 2.57 million tourists, raking in nearly 14 trillion VND (590.5 million USD) in tourism revenue. This year, it targets four million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners, and a revenue of approximately 21 trillion VND./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency