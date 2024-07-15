“Kham” warns against believing fake news, opens online complaint page



Government House, “Kham” confirms that the online complaint page named “Center for receiving complaints – registering and checking to receive refunds from online cases” is not the AMLO’s. He warns the public not to believe fake news.

Mr. Karom Polpornklang, deputy government spokesman, warned the public not to believe messages being forwarded on social media, falsely claiming to be from the Anti-Money Laundering Office, opening an online complaint page called ‘Center for Receiving Complaints – Registration and Verification to Receive Money Back from Online Cases’.

Mr. Karam said that the Anti-Money Laundering Office has checked the information and clarified that the page and the short clip that was posted are fake information. The fraudsters edited the clip from the news that the media released and added more text to trick victims of fraud cases into believing, sending information and transferring money as claimed that they would help. In addition, the AMLO has never allowed victims of any cases to file a c

omplaint through any social media channels.

For the acceptance of requests for the protection of rights, the AMLO office has specified the channels for submitting requests by submitting in person at the AMLO office or other locations specified by the officers, submitting by registered mail, addressing the envelope to the AMLO office, 422 Phaya Thai Road, Wang Mai Subdistrict, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, and submitting through electronic channels as specified by the AMLO office.

‘We ask the public not to believe such information and ask for cooperation in not sending or sharing such information on various social media channels so that the public can receive news from the Anti-Money Laundering Office. You can follow the information on the website https://www.amlo.go.th/index.php/th/ or call 02-219-3600,’ said Mr. Karam.

