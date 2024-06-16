Keep an eye on 4 hot issues in Thai politics on 18 June.



Many parties are keeping an eye on 4 cases that will be considered on 18 June, namely the case of whether the Constitutional Court will pass a decision on whether the acquisition of 67 Senators violates or contradicts the constitution or not, and the case of Mr. Settha. Prime Minister Thaweesin appoints Mr. Phichit Chuenban as minister, in the case of the Election Commission requesting the court to consider the behavior of the Kaoklai Party that has committed subversion of the government, leading to the dissolution of the party or not, and whether Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra will go to the prosecutor to bring charges. to the court according to the offense Is it Section 112 of the Criminal Code? In four cases, does it affect the political, economic, and investment situation or how? Went to talk with Professor Dr. Siriphan Noksuan, Hello, lecturer in the Faculty of Political Science. Chulalongkorn University .

Source: Thai News Agency