Kamnan Nok’s gardener confessed to burying a gun to conceal the case.

The investigative team questioned Mr. Keng, the gardener at Kamnan Nok’s house, who confessed to being the person who took the gun used in the incident and buried it in the ground. to conceal the case Found the gun used in the crime. It belongs to a policeman who is on the job.

Progress in the investigation of the said case The investigative team brought Mr. Keng Gardening workers inside the house, “Kamnan Nok”, came for questioning at Provincial Police Region 7. Initially, they confessed. He was the one who took the gun used in the crime and buried it in the ground. To conceal the case, then take Mr. Keng to point out the spot where the gun was dug. and other valuables, totaling 3 locations, such as at the end of the Nakhon Waterworks Reservoir, Mueang District, Nakhon Pathom Province

Mr. Keng said he was the one who took the gun used in the incident and buried it near his own house the next day. Using white and gold cloth, similar to a Chinese tablecloth, to wrap the gun. Before digging a hole and burying it in the ground At the end of the reservoir, it took only 5 minutes to dig up and find the 9 mm Glock gun used in the crime. Then take the pickaxe made from clay and hide it at Kamnan Nok’s factory. It is reported that firearms that was used to cause the incident It belongs to a police officer. at the scene The central part that was detected will be sent to the evidence division To check and find the name of the person who registered the firearm. That is clear again.

Source: Thai News Agency