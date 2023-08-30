Jokowi: SMKN Jateng model should be replicated nationwide

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the concept of Public Vocational High School (SMKN) education for underprivileged people in Semarang, Central Java, should be replicated in other provinces.”Soon, I will instruct the Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology to visit this school. We will evaluate it and consider expanding it to other provinces,” he said during his visit to SMKN Jateng, as quoted from a statement by the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday. Jokowi remarked that the school was founded by the Central Java Provincial Government through a policy of converting a former vocational training center building into an SMKN facility specifically for low-income families in the local area. He mentioned that all operational costs related to education at the school were covered by the provincial government, including students’ uniforms, footwear, and meals. During his visit, Jokowi also inspected various educational facilities at the school, including a lathe workshop and an innovative project for a portable three-wheeled vehicle road patching system, as well as the use of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines.

Source: Antara News Agency

