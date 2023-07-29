Joint efforts called for to support victims of human trafficking

The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), the Ministry of Public Security, and Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee on July 28 held a ceremony to launch a campaign observing Vietnam’s Day Against Human Trafficking and World Day Against Trafficking in Person on July 30 with the theme “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind”.

The activity aims to reaffirm Vietnam’s commitment to human trafficking prevention and control.

Speaking at the event, VWU President Ha Thi Nga said that human trafficking is a global problem. The number of victims of human trafficking detected globally has decreased, especially in the Asia-Pacific region but the structure of victims is changing.

In 2004, men and boys accounted for 13% and 3% respectively of the total victims. By 2020, the percentages were 23% and 17%.

In Vietnam, human traffickers make use of the Internet and social networks to lure victims with false promises like high paid jobs or marriages with rich people in other countries.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security, in Vietnam, from the beginning of 2022 until now, the crime of human trafficking tends to increase, particularly cases relating to domestic trafficking and male victims.

From 2011 to 2020, domestic trafficking accounted for 15% of the total cases, and male victims accounted for 10%. From 2018 to the end of 2022, domestic trafficking accounted for 34%, male victims accounted for 27%. However, in 2022 and the first six months of 2023 alone, the ratios rose to over 40%.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security said that in the first half of this year, the authorities received and verified information of 114 people; identified 82 people as victims of trafficking, and supported 65 victims.

He said that to improve the effectiveness of human trafficking prevention and control, it is necessary to continue to closely follow the tasks and solutions set by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government, and the relevant agencies.

At the same time, authorities and localities need to focus on renovating the forms and content of communication activities to raise people’s awareness about the methods and tricks of human traffickers.

Functional agencies must strengthen state management and inspections in areas that are prone to human trafficking crimes, the deputy minister said, urging authorities and localities to take synchronous solutions to prevent human trafficking, and support victims of human trafficking./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency