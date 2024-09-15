“James Tosakan” arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl and forcing her to film an Onlyfan clip

Metropolitan Police arrested ‘James Tosakan’, a real father who locked his 14-year-old daughter in the house and raped her. He also went around looking for strange men to rape his daughter and wife for 7 days and 7 nights to film an 18+ clip.

A heartbreaking case when a ‘real father’ locked his 14-year-old daughter in the house and raped her, forcing her to film a clip for Onlyfan, and also went around looking for a strange man to rape his daughter and wife for 7 days and 7 nights to film an 18+ clip.

The latest is that Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered ‘Commander Jor’ Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradej Thamsuthee, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, to lead a team of Metropolitan Police investigators to pursue and arrest her in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, while she was about to set up a camera to record a pornographic clip with a new woman. She claimed that she needed money to go on a trip and firmly insis

ted that her daughter lied because she wanted an iPhone and did not make any pornographic films. However, when the investigation was expanded, a lot of perverted evidence was found.

By Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti, ordered Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradech Thamsuthee, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, to jointly investigate and expand the results to track down and arrest Mr. Thotsakan or James, aged 32, the suspect with 4 arrest warrants.

Following the investigation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau to track down “James Tosakan” who had been roaming around in cunning schemes to steal phones, using a devious plan to trick people into sending things via a taxi service, and then taking advantage of the opportunity to steal phones from a large number of victims, he had continued to commit similar crimes in several cases in the areas of Pathumwan Police Station, Thonglor Police Station, and Huamark Pol

ice Station, until an arrest warrant was issued.

During the pursuit and arrest of the suspect, they met James’s 14-year-old daughter. The 14-year-old girl told the Metropolitan Police that the perpetrator was her real father. In late July 2014, while she was sitting in the car with her father, her father invited her to make an adult film, or OnlyFan, by taking her to get birth control injections at a clinic in the Thung Khru area before taking her to his house in the Khlong Luang area. She tried to resist, but her father threatened her and confiscated her phone before locking her in the house. Then he started raping her for 7 days and 7 nights. He also went out looking for people to rape her to film an 18+ clip.

In addition, my father also called his new wife along with a strange man. I was raped every day until I couldn’t stand it anymore, so I tried to escape. When I had the chance, I secretly used my phone to call my relatives, but I was caught. As a result, my father attacked me, beat me, and threatened

that he wasn’t afraid of the police. If he came, he would chop my head off with an axe. Finally, I was able to leave the house, so I went to file a complaint.

The Thanyaburi Provincial Court recently approved an arrest warrant for the charge of ‘raping a child under the age of fifteen who is not his wife, regardless of whether the child consents or not, and committing an act against his descendants.’ However, after the incident was exposed, Mr. James was quick to react, destroyed evidence, removed the CCTV cameras in the perverted house, and fled the area. Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradech therefore sent a team of Sergeant Jae to track down the perpetrator, who received a tip that he had fled to a rented house in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, so he led a force to make the arrest.

At the time of the arrest, Mr. James was with his girlfriend in the house. He denied raping his daughter and creating a porn website. However, when pressed for further investigation, it was found that Mr. James had planned

with his girlfriend to hurt his daughter. It was also found that Mr. James was the admin of the secret group “Miki”, which live-streamed perverted nude videos, by having his girlfriend sleep with other men. In addition, the investigation team found a chat about Mr. James’s plans to have other men have sex with his daughter. They also found evidence of blackmail, tricking a 15-year-old girl into taking pictures of her body and then extorting 5,000 baht.

During the arrest, Mr. Anon or James Tosakan denied all charges, stating that he did not make pornographic films, but what the police found was live-streaming of sexual intercourse. As for his real daughter reporting to the police because he refused to buy her an iPhone, and that he moved frequently, it was not to escape, but to save money. He admitted that he made pornographic clips, and that he would use his current girlfriend as the main actor, traveling around looking for other men and locations to film. Sometimes, he would have two strange men have sex wi

th his girlfriend. He admitted that it was his and his girlfriend’s preference, but he still denied doing this to his own daughter, saying that the girl made up the story herself.

Pol. Col. Thiradech said that he still does not believe the suspect’s statement because from the investigation, evidence was found to be consistent with the victim’s statement. In addition, evidence was found of the destruction of evidence and the suspect’s escape, as well as evidence of several other charges. It was also found that a 15-year-old girl was also a victim of blackmail by the perpetrator. The investigation will be expanded to the fullest extent and additional charges will be filed against this suspect.

Source: Thai News Agency