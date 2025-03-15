Itthi Sirilathayakorn Unfazed by Potential Cabinet Reshuffle



Bueng Kan: “Itthi” Sirilathayakorn, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, expressed a calm stance regarding the possibility of losing his position amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle. During his visit to Seka District in Bueng Kan Province, Mr. Itthi emphasized his commitment to serving the people to the best of his ability.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Itthi, who is also a member of the Klatham Party, stated that despite the ongoing discussions about a potential reshuffle, he remains focused on fulfilling his current responsibilities. He acknowledged that any decision regarding the cabinet would ultimately be made by the Prime Minister. Nonetheless, he reiterated his dedication to carrying out his duties diligently, regardless of the outcome.

Mr. Itthi highlighted his efforts in addressing land issues, aiming to manage 22 million rai effectively. He stressed the importance of serving the public with dedication, reflecting his belief that politicians, being representatives of the people,

must prioritize their duties. He expressed confidence that if a new generation were to take over, they would continue to uphold the commitment to serving the public interest.

In the face of uncertainties surrounding his position, Mr. Itthi maintained that his primary focus remained on delivering the best possible outcomes for the people during his tenure.