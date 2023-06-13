Italian entrepreneurial talents: a book on Enzo Ferrari and Paolo Scudieri, President of Adler Group, presented in Naples

Book ‘Paolo Scudieri and Enzo Ferrari’ presented in Naples

NAPLES, Italy, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The book ‘Paolo Scudieri ed Enzo Ferrari. Una storia inedita di arte e passione’ (Paolo Scudieri and Enzo Ferrari: An Untold Story of Art and Passion) by Antonio Ghini, a journalist with a long history at Ferrari, was presented at the Teatrino di Corte at the Royal Palace in Naples. The book was published with the support of the Contini Art Gallery. Paolo Scudieri is the president of Adler Group, an italian company that develops and industrialises components and systems for the transport industry, but is also a Ferrari passionate.

“So many books have been written about Enzo Ferrari. This one,” Ghini explained, “is quite original as I was lucky enough to spend many years at Ferrari and I know things that have never been written, but this is just a detail. Enzo Ferrari is not the only Italian example of entrepreneurial talent and courage on the international scene and to be able to match Enzo Ferrari with a great entrepreneur from the South like Paolo Scudieri, finding affinities and highlighting our Italian talent that makes it possible to overcome obstacles that seem insurmountable and to achieve successes – like at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – that no one could have imagined, that’s what this book is about.” On Sunday Ferrari achieved a historic triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the Prancing Horse stable came out on top, securing a victory that had been missing since 1965. “Thinking well means doing well, and so it was,” Ghini added.

“My passion for cars”, said Scudieri, president of Adler, a group that develops and industrialises components and systems for the transport industry, “finds a magical Zenith in the representation of works about Ferrari and Enzo Ferrari. Works that have been collected and are now brought to the attention of a vast public, not only of enthusiasts but also of lovers of culture, of Italian design style. Of that evolution of entrepreneurs who started with little and became an example for the entire world”. Ferrari is “the essence of the Italian spirit, of being Italian. In other words: being proud, stubborn and willing to sacrifice. Having in our DNA a great talent for design and the conviction that Italy is second to none”, he added.

The former chairman of Ferrari, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, also attended the presentation of the book: “This is a book about Enzo Ferrari and, above all, about a Neapolitan entrepreneur, Paolo Scudieri, whom I met when I was a young sports director at Ferrari, and back then we were already winning world championships with Niki Lauda. When I became chairman and CEO, our relationship grew even stronger.”

