Inform the Senate to study government policies before the debate on 12-13 September.



‘Gen. Kriangkrai’ informs the Senate to study the government’s policies before the debate on 12-13 Sept. after the whips of the 3 parties divided the time, preparing to let members sign up for the debate, not specifying the issues, allowing the members to be independent.

Gen. Kriangkrai Srirak, First Vice President of the Senate, talked about the preparation for the parliamentary meeting to debate the policy statement of the government of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra on September 12-13, saying that they have to wait for the meeting of the three whips to reach a conclusion on the time frame for the debate. The Senate whip is represented by Gen. Sawat Tasana. Once the time frame has been reached, it will be opened for senators to sign up for the debate. He is not worried or concerned even though this is the first time for this Senate to debate a policy because all senators have studied the government’s policies that have been announced. Initially, the policy statement file has been sent to the Senate without s

etting any issues for debate because members are allowed to be independent.

“Everyone has knowledge of the debate, has prepared for who will debate, and has already informed that they will have to study the information first,” said Gen. Kriangkrai.

Source: Thai News Agency