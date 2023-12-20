Infants top priority in injection of 5-in-1 vaccine



Hanoi: Vietnam will prioritise injecting combined DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), also known as 5-in-1 vaccine, for the youngest age group from 2 months old and more, the Ministry of Health said on December 19.

Accordingly, infants from 2 months old and more who have yet to receive any DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine injection will be given the highest priority.

Deputy Director of the ministry’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong said that the expanded national immunisation programme on December 15 received 490,600 doses of this type of vaccine donated by the Australian Government to implement the vaccination for babies in the first months of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, the ministry will continue strengthening surveillance over diseases in the expanded national immunisation programme such as measles, rubella, polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, neonatal tetanus, and prepare to implement the vaccine a

gainst acute diarrhea caused by Rota virus as a new vaccine in the programme in 33 provinces and cities from the second quarter of 2024./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency