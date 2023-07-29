Indonesia’s first crypto exchange launched

Indonesia’s Trade Ministry and the Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) on July 28 launched Crypto Assets Futures Exchange – the first crypto exchange in Indonesia – as part of an effort to provide a security guarantee to crypto asset investors.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said that the establishment of the exchange reflects the Indonesian government’s commitment to providing business certainty and creating a fair crypto asset trading ecosystem.

He said the newly launched exchange will provide clear regulations to protect the people, as consumers, and give them a sense of safety in crypto transactions, which could contribute to the country’s economy and trade.

Meanwhile, the head of Bappebti, Didid Noordiatmoko, said that in the last five years, Indonesia has experienced a remarkable development in crypto asset trading activities.

As of June 2023, the number of people investing in crypto assets in Indonesia reached 17.54 million, or 490,000 people per month on average. This trend demonstrates people’s increasing interest in investing in crypto assets.

The most important aspect of asset crypto exchanges is the protection of players, Noordiatmoko said, calling on crypto business actors to run the crypto industry in compliance with the prevailing regulations and laws./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

