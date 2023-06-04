Indonesia’s Al-Azhar University Held Job Fair For Chinese Enterprises

The Confucius Institute, at University of Al-Azhar Indonesia, held its first job fair for Chinese enterprises, in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, yesterday.

Over 1,000 Indonesian students from universities, including University of Indonesia, University of Al-Azhar Indonesia, State University of Jakarta, and BINUS University, visited the job fair.

The job fair presented 28 Chinese enterprises in fields ranging from food and electronics to plantation industry, offering various job positions.

Ratu Vega, an English literature student at the University of Al-Azhar Indonesia, came to the fair with an aim of joining a major Chinese company.

“I am very excited, those attending the job fair are large and well-known companies,” Vega said.

Siti Nurlatifa, who has finished her studies on state administration at Padang State University, based in Sumatra, expressed hope that one of these companies will accept her application.

Head of the University of Al-Azhar Indonesia, Asep Saefuddin, said in his speech that, this event was aimed at building a bridge of cooperation between universities and enterprises, as well as, a platform for dialogue and exchanges, so as to contribute more to the Indonesian society.

The Chinese side, Director of Confucius Institute at University of Al-Azhar, Niu Haitao, noted in the fair’s opening address that, the Chinese companies operating in Indonesia have high demand for local talents, especially for those who can speak Chinese.

“The Confucius Institute will continue its efforts to build a bridge between universities and enterprises, and to better serve Chinese enterprises in Indonesia,” he said.

Source: Nam News Network