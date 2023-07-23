Indonesian worker in Malaysia claiming to get tortured repatriated

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, has facilitated the repatriation of an Indonesian domestic worker who claimed to have been tortured by her Malaysian employer.ccording to Indonesian Consul General in Johor Bahru Sigit Suryantoro Widiyanto, Dewi had been repatriated before a video footage showing her confession of having received physical abuse from her employer went viral. Dewi came from Medan City, North Sumatra Province. She entered Malaysia on June 15, 2023. Without having proper working visa, she was then employed as a domestic worker, he said in a statement here Saturday. ll of a sudden, she ran away from her employer by claiming that she had fallen victim to her employer’s acts of violence. Her escape was confirmed by a CCTV footage. Despite the confession she had made, she apparently did not belong to a “vulnerable group” owing to the absence of signs of physical abuse on her body, Widiyanto said. When running away from her employer, she carried “an amount of money”, he said, adding that the Consulate General officials had attempted to ask her about her employer’s name and address.

Source: Antara News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2023
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.