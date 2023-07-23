Indonesian worker in Malaysia claiming to get tortured repatriated

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, has facilitated the repatriation of an Indonesian domestic worker who claimed to have been tortured by her Malaysian employer.ccording to Indonesian Consul General in Johor Bahru Sigit Suryantoro Widiyanto, Dewi had been repatriated before a video footage showing her confession of having received physical abuse from her employer went viral. Dewi came from Medan City, North Sumatra Province. She entered Malaysia on June 15, 2023. Without having proper working visa, she was then employed as a domestic worker, he said in a statement here Saturday. ll of a sudden, she ran away from her employer by claiming that she had fallen victim to her employer’s acts of violence. Her escape was confirmed by a CCTV footage. Despite the confession she had made, she apparently did not belong to a “vulnerable group” owing to the absence of signs of physical abuse on her body, Widiyanto said. When running away from her employer, she carried “an amount of money”, he said, adding that the Consulate General officials had attempted to ask her about her employer’s name and address.

Source: Antara News Agency