Indonesian VP discusses high-speed trains, EV with Chinese PM

Nanning (ANTARA) – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including high-speed trains and electric vehicles (EV), with Prime Minister of China Li Qiang during his working visit to China.”He (PM Li) highlighted several ongoing cooperation projects and we hope that we can expand the cooperation, including in the transportation sector, such as high-speed trains and electric vehicles,” Amin remarked in Nanning, Guangxi Province, China, on Saturday (September 16). The vice president made the statement on the occasion of a bilateral meeting with the Chinese PM ahead of the opening of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), which will last until September 19. “I also invited Chinese investors to invest in various sectors in Indonesia, including halal products, to expedite the realization of our dream of becoming the world’s largest halal products producer,” he noted. ccording to Amin, he also offered PM Li to establish cooperation in vocational education. “We expect (China) to build vocational academies in Indonesia and other ASEAN countries. He (Li) welcomed our offers, including the idea to build vocational academies in Indonesia, so that the Indonesian workforce can properly respond to Chinese investments,” he pointed out. During the meeting, the Vice President was accompanied by theAmbassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun and Head of Vice Presidential Secretariat Ahmad Erani Yustika, among others. Meanwhile, a number of high-ranking Chinese officials, including Trade Minister Wang Wentao, accompanied PM Li in the meeting. Earlier on September 6, PM Li joined a test ride on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (KCJB) with the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Furthermore, on September 8, the prime minister participated in a bilateral meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, where the two leaders forged several cooperation agreements, including in the field of e-commerce and agriculture. In the meeting, President Jokowi told China’s Li that the inspection results for the KCJB train project have been satisfactory. However, he also noted that the two countries should immediately resolve the issue of cost overruns. Furthermore, the president highlighted the follow-up to the discourse on cooperation between the two countries for the development of the new capital city Nusantara on the lines of China’s Shenzhen City. President Jokowi also made the most of the meeting to ask China to increase its imports of Indonesian agricultural products, especially swift nestsand durian plus.

Source: Antara News Agency