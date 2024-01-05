Indonesia targets exports to China at over 65 billion USD in 2024



Jakarta: The Indonesian Government targets this year’s exports to China at around 65 – 70 billion USD, said Director General of National Export Development at the country’s Ministry of Trade Didi Sumedi.

He said that total exports to China during January-November 2023 stood at 56.57 billion USD, and the whole year’s value is projected to reach some 60 billion USD.

If the average export growth is 2.5% in 2024, Indonesia’s shipments to China could be at 65-70 billion USD, the official noted.

The increased export target is an effort to improve the performance of exports to China that experienced a decline last year, compared to the 65.9 billion USD in 2022, Sumedi went on, blaming the contraction on a decrease in global commodity prices.

He also highlighted the optimism that Indonesia’s exports remain strong, and its export competitiveness is still good globally, adding the country is hopeful that 2024 will be better.

The Ministry of Trade has prepared several programmes to boost exports to China in 2024, i

ncluding holding an exhibition of Indonesian products in several Chinese provinces, according to the Director General./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency