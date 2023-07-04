Indonesia Leads Push For Blue Economy In ASEAN

Indonesia called on countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to push for the measurement and formulation of a framework, to pursue a blue economy in the region.

The call was conveyed by Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning, Suharso Monoarfa, yesterday, at a virtual session of the ASEAN Blue Economy Forum, in Tanjung Pandan city, Indonesia’s Bangka Belitung Islands province.

The forum was attended by delegates from ASEAN countries, as well as, private stakeholders and think tanks. Indonesia hosts the ASEAN Blue Economy Forum, from Jul 2 to today.

“More than 66 percent of Southeast Asia’s area consists of ocean and sea. Thus, the blue economy has big potential to become a new engine for regional development,” Monoarfa said.

“The transition to a blue economy is a new opportunity to expectedly increase our GDP (gross domestic product) growth,” he added.

The blue economy aims to establish inclusive and long-lasting economic growth, by using marine resources, while at the same time intervening to preserve and protect them.

Monoarfa said, the ASEAN Blue Economic Framework would serve as a platform to establish common perceptions and plans for realising a blue economy for countries in the region.

It is expected to contain principles of inclusiveness and sustainability, without putting aside the traditional values of each member country

Source: Nam News Network