Independence goal to create world peace : House Speaker

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Puan Maharani, said that one of the goals of Indonesian independence in accordance with the 1945 Constitution was to create world order and peace.”Realizing world order and peace is one of our goals in accordance with the 1945 Constitution,” she conveyed during her speech at the Solidarity Act for Palestine in Jakarta on Sunday. Therefore, she noted that what happened to the people in Palestine could not be accepted by the entire community. “Since the beginning of our independence, until our current president, we have consistently supported Palestinian independence,” she continued. Maharani then expressed her deep condolences to victims of the Israel-Palestine war, ranging from adults to children, men, and women. “I express my deep condolences for the victims who died and the misfortune of the innocent Palestinian people while praying for their peace,” she disclosed. She also prayed that the injured victims in Palestine would recover quickly and get the medical assistance they needed. The House Speaker asked the Indonesian government to continue fighting and advocating for Palestinian independence from Israel. She emphasized that independence is the right of all nations, which must be realized through hard work and mutual cooperation. “Never stop, and always urge Israel to stop their military aggression against the Palestinian people,” she urged. Moreover, she asked the community to share in the pain of the Palestinian people by continuing to send aid. Maharani also hopes that the cruelty of Israeli military aggression can be stopped. “All Indonesians must continue to support Palestine, including with humanitarian assistance for them,” she added. On the same occasion, the initiator of the Solidarity Act for Palestine, Din Syamsudin, reminded the participants not to convey their political aspirations toward presidential and vice presidential candidates who attended the event. “Please hold your political aspirations for this event,” he stated.

Source: Antara News Agency