Immigration Bureau Launches Online Reporting for Foreigners Staying Over 90 Days in Thailand



BANGKOK, The Immigration Bureau (IB) has introduced an online reporting system for foreigners staying in Thailand for more than 90 days, marking the first-ever implementation of this service.

The initiative, initially targeting investors under the promotion of the Board of Investment (BOI), is expected to stimulate the economy and boost tourism in Thailand.

Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, along with relevant authorities, announced the commencement of the ’90 days online notification’ service. This allows foreigners to report their residence status when staying in the kingdom for more than 90 days through an online platform.

The system aims to provide convenience to international tourists, enabling them to submit advance notifications 15 days prior to the expiration of their 90-day stay. Notifications can be made at any time through the online portal at www.immigration.go.th. Once registered, users will receive a password via email, allowing them to log in an

d submit their 90-day notification. Approval results will be sent via email or accessed through the website www.immigration.go.th .

The first phase of implementation will target investors falling under the BOI’s investment promotion, expanding later to include other visa types. This strategic move is anticipated to garner positive responses from the international community.

For the ’90 days online notification,’ there are three reporting channels: 1) reporting in person, 2) designating a representative, and 3) sending the notification form to the Immigration Bureau via registered mail. This project represents a new dimension in providing services through the online system of the Immigration Bureau.

Additionally, the Immigration Bureau offers an e-Extension service, allowing foreigners to apply for a visa extension online. Applicants can fill out the required information at any time, submit it online, meet with an officer to confirm their identity, and receive a visa sticker in less than 5 minutes. This aim

s to enhance efficiency and convenience for foreign visitors.

The Immigration Bureau anticipates that these service enhancements will stimulate the economy and promote tourism by attracting a significant number of foreign tourists and investors to the country.

Source: Thai News Agency