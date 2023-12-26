Identification of corruption in public sector related to private sector – a hard task: workshop



Hanoi: Corruption in basic public services like health care and education would seriously impact efforts in ensuring citizens’ fundamental rights, heard a workshop, themed ‘Identification and prevention of corruption in public sector related to private sector – international experiences and recommendations for Vietnam’ in Hanoi on December 26.

The workshop was organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad). It formed part of a project to strengthen Vietnam’s implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption launched by UNDP, with the support of Norad.

In his remarks, deputy head of the Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thanh Hai affirmed the strong determination and efforts by the Party and the State in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, which has received public support and praise from the international community, sig

nificantly contributing to maintaining political stability and promoting socio-economic development, and international integration.

However, it is not easy to identify and prevent corruption in the public sector related to the private sector, he said, noting that it requires both reality reviewing and international experience sharing, especially in basic public services like health care and education.

The knowledge and experience shared at the workshop will help the commission and other relevant Vietnamese agencies in policy consultation and making, according to the official.

A report presented at the workshop showed that the Party has issued many guidelines and policies to identify and prevent corruption in health care and education, and that countermeasures carried out by Vietnam are quite compatible with those under the convention.

The report also gave recommendations to Vietnam to identify corrupt acts and raise the efficiency of anti-corruption measures, particularly in health care and education./.

ource: Vietnam News Agency