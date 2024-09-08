I believe the People’s Party works the most to solve local problems.



Suan Dusit Poll surveyed local and national elections and found that 30.73 percent of people trust the Prachachon Party the most in solving local problems, followed by Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, and Palang Pracharath. The policies of the candidates are a factor influencing the decision to vote, at 67.42 percent.

Today (8 Sep 2024), Suan Dusit Poll, Suan Dusit University, surveyed the opinions of people nationwide, specifically those who have exercised their right to vote in local elections, on the topic of ‘Local Elections and National Elections’ from a sample group of 1,149 people, which was an online and field survey between 4-6 September 2024.

The survey results on the topic of which political party do people trust the most in working to solve local problems? Number one is the Prachachon Party at 30.73 percent. Second is the Pheu Thai Party at 22.38 percent. Third is the Bhumjaithai Party at 13.19 percent. Fourth is the Palang Pracharath Party at 10.67 percent. Fifth is the Chartthaipattana Party at 8.82 p

ercent. Sixth is the Thai Sang Thai Party at 7.89 percent. And seventh is the Democrat Party at 6.32 percent.

In the topic of whether or not the public agrees that local election results are not related to national election results, it was found that 47.87 percent agree and 52.13 percent disagree.

In the topic of what policies do people want local election candidates to present? The number one choice is to develop infrastructure and transportation in the community, 72.58 percent. The second choice is to solve environmental problems such as dust, flooding, etc., 70.32 percent. The third choice is to promote education and local educational institutions, 64.06 percent.

And the survey results on the topic of which factors people think have the most influence on deciding to choose a candidate in a local election found that the number one candidate’s policy was 67.42 percent, the second place was the candidate’s history and past performance at 65.77 percent, and the third place was campaigning in the area at 62.

80 percent.

As for the topic of how important local elections are, 57.88 percent said they were very important, 38.47 percent said they were somewhat important, 3.48 percent said they were not very important, and 0.17 percent said they were not important.

Source: Thai News Agency