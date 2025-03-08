Search
Hundred-Year-Old Chamcha Tree in Chiang Mai Attracts Tourists


Chiang Mai: Admire the beauty of the hundred-year-old Chamcha tree in the middle of the water, one of the unseen places in Chiang Mai.

According to Thai News Agency, many tourists have been flocking to take boat trips to witness the beauty of the century-old Chamcha tree. This tree stands prominently in the middle of the water at the Mae Ngad Somboon Chon Dam, emerging as one of the new unseen attractions in Chiang Mai Province.

The influx of visitors has provided a boost to local income, with boat operators who take tourists to see the tree earning almost 5,000 baht per day. This new attraction not only offers a unique experience for tourists but also contributes to the local economy by providing a source of income for residents who offer boat services.

