House of Representatives Urges Government to Address Construction Failures and Earthquake Preparedness


Bangkok: The House of Representatives engaged in a crucial discussion over 11 resolutions aimed at improving responses to earthquakes and natural disasters, with a particular focus on enhancing the standards of construction companies. The meeting, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Pichet Chueamuangphan, emphasized the need for stringent measures to prevent incidents such as the recent collapse of the Office of the Auditor General building, a project that cost over 2.1 billion baht.



According to Thai News Agency, the discussion led by Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, MP for the Prachachon Party and leader of the opposition, highlighted the importance of transparency in state construction projects. He criticized the State Audit Office for hiring a subsidiary of the China Railway Company, a firm blacklisted by the World Bank due to its controversial history in international construction projects. This includes a bridge collapse in Kenya and bid collusion in Peru, raising concerns about the integrity of their involvement in Thai government projects.



Mr. Nattapong urged the government to develop a comprehensive strategy for dealing with potential future earthquakes, especially concerning older buildings constructed before 2007. He advocated for building inspections, budget allocations, and measures to fortify these structures to withstand seismic events.



Further debate was contributed by Mr. Thirachai Saenkaew, MP for Udon Thani from the Pheu Thai Party, who addressed suspicions of corruption linked to the collapse of the Office of the Auditor General building. Investigations revealed the possibility of Chinese nominees among shareholders and the use of substandard materials in construction, prompting questions about the lack of scrutiny by the State Audit Office.



Mr. Thirachai criticized the State Audit Office for not providing clarity or information to the public, who have a right to question the collapse of a taxpayer-funded building. He called for transparency and accountability, urging the Office to clarify the facts surrounding the collapse and address discrepancies in procurement documents.



The reporter noted that the motion also proposed the establishment of a working group to oversee government construction projects and ensure compliance with legal standards. It highlighted issues such as unprofessional contractors abandoning projects and changes to construction materials that compromise building quality, leading to potential future damage. The proposal recommended blacklisting companies that fail to adhere to regulations, revoking their eligibility for government contracts.

