Hong Kong police arrest killer of Chinese woman, TikTok star in Thailand



Bangkok, Pol. Lt. Col. Noppasin, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed that Hong Kong police have arrested the man who killed a Chinese woman, a TikTok star, in Thailand. They are preparing to coordinate information to arrest and extradite the criminal across the border.

In the case of a Chinese person who reported to Bangrak Police Station that MS.YAN RUIMIN, 38 years old, a fellow Chinese student, had disappeared, with the last time they had contacted each other on June 30th. MS.YAN said that she would travel to Phuket on July 2nd before losing contact. Fearing that she might be in danger, she reported to the police to help find her. Later, the police went to the area and found the body of the Chinese woman.

In this regard, the Bang Rak Police Station investigators have collected evidence to request the Bangkok South Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Mr. MA QINGYAN on charges of murder and secretly burying, hiding, moving or destroying a corpse or parts of a corpse to

conceal the death or cause of death, No. Jor. 620/2567, dated July 17, 67, because he was the last person to be with MS. YAN before she died. In addition, suspicious behavior was found and it was confirmed that Mr. Ma was the perpetrator because after the incident, he immediately traveled abroad on the same day.

Pol. Lt. Col. Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed that from the coordination with the international police to track down and arrest Mr. Ma Ching-yan, the Hong Kong authorities have now been able to apprehend Mr. Ma and have reported the information back to Thailand. The Hong Kong police have already sent Mr. Ma back to China for further action. The Chinese authorities have coordinated with the Thai police to request additional information. The Department of Foreign Affairs has coordinated according to the extradition treaty.

Source: Thai News Agency