HKTB’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown to Present a Spectacular Music and Light Show Across Central Landmarks
Locals and Visitors Invited to Join Across Multiple Platforms with the Launch of Countdown Live Zones and Online Broadcasts to Share Wishes Worldwide
(HKTB provides satellite live feed and social media livestreaming of countdown in Central.
Details on pages 3-5)
HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On New Year’s Eve, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will usher in 2026 with a brand-new edition of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown at the Chater Road Pedestrian Precinct in Central. Themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings,” the show will feature a blend of live music and a light show. Headlining the star-studded line-up is internationally acclaimed group Air Supply, performing a selection of their hits, alongside local artists Jay Fung and Cloud Wan. Completing the lineup, a children’s choir and the Hong Kong Police Band will also take the stage.
The façades of eight iconic landmarks taking part in the Immersive Light Show in Central will be transformed into giant countdown clocks illuminated with vibrant light projections to welcome 2026 with on-site spectators. At the stroke of midnight, these landmarks will present a spectacular three-minute light show, themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings,” sending heartfelt blessings to both locals and world audiences.
This year’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown is fully supported by Hongkong Land.
Live Broadcast on Giant Screens in the Chater Road and Nearby Area
The entire HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown will broadcast live through multiple channels, allowing both local and global audiences to welcome 2026 together. The public can soak in the festive atmosphere in person on the Chater Road area in Central, where Chater Garden and Edinburgh Place will feature large outdoor screens broadcasting the main event. The police will implement phased road closures around Chater Road starting at approximately 6pm on New Year’s Eve. In view of the countdown event, “Winter Wonderland in Central” will be closed at 4pm on New Year’s Eve.
In Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre will project the Hong Kong New Year Countdown show onto its façade. Locals and visitors in the area will also be able to view a giant countdown clock on the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, allowing everyone to share in the city’s countdown moments together.
Multi-Platform Live Broadcasts to Welcome the New Year with Global Audiences
On New Year’s Eve, HKTB will broadcast the Hong Kong New Year Countdown show live via multiple media outlets and platforms, including its official website, DiscoverHongKong.com, and its social media channels. The live broadcast signal will also be made available to media for simulcasting, enabling more people to enjoy the event in real time. Additionally, HKTB will uplink the live signal via satellite for global distribution, enabling audiences around the world to join Hong Kong in counting down to the New Year together.
|Live Broadcast Zones with LED Screens
|Chater Garden, Central
Edinburgh Place, Central
|Live Projection of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Show
|Façade of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
|Giant Countdown Clock
|Façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
HKTB One-Stop Information Platform Featuring Citywide Countdown Events
A variety of countdown activities will take place across Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve. HKTB’s dedicated visitor information platforms will showcase a curated selection of these events, helping locals and visitors conveniently plan their itineraries and commemorate this significant moment as they welcome 2026.
Highlights include HKTB’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown, the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Party Moment” in Hong Kong Disneyland, and for the first time, a special countdown concert in West Kowloon Cultural District.
Special traffic and transport arrangements will be implemented on New Year’s Eve to facilitate the events. HKTB urges members of the public to pay close attention to announcements from relevant government departments.
HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown Website:
https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/new-year-countdown.html
Information of Video and Image Download
Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=wOPp2DhWfdal1ID0dmAQ&categoryId=2287&categoryTypeId=2
- Reference images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown are available for download at the link above.
- Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown will be available for download from 1 January 2026, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2025 GMT 19:00).
Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown”
1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:
|Discover Hong Kong
|HKTB website: DiscoverHongKong.com
HKTB social media platforms:
|Livestreaming time
|31 December 2025, 23:25-24:17 Hong Kong Time
(GMT 15:25-16:17)
2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:
|Live feed time
|31 December 2025, 23:35-24:10 Hong Kong Time
(GMT 15:35-16:10)
|Signal testing time
|31 December 2025, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time
(GMT 12:00-12:15)
|Technical support
|Tel: (852) 2888 1944/ (852) 2883 2867
- For RTMP live streaming signals or other technical support related to live broadcasts and live streaming, please contact the Hong Kong Tourism Board to arrange the necessary services.
Asia Sat 5, 100.5 degrees East (covering Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, CIS and Australia)
|Programme Name
|New Year Countdown Event
|On-air Date and Time
|GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
|Satellite
|Asia Sat 5（100.5°EAST）/ C-band
|Transponder
|TXP C9V 9_4V (9MHz)
|Uplink Frequency
|6218.5 MHz (Horizontal)
|Down link Frequency
|3993.5 MHz (Vertical)
|Symbol rate
|7.2 Msps
|FEC
|3 / 4
|Video Format
|High Definition 1080i/50 4:2:0
|Aspect Ratio
|16 : 9
|Modulation
|DVB-S2 / 8PSK
|Pilot
|on
|Roll off
|0.2
|Encoding Bit Rate
|14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
|Encryption
|NIL- Free to Air
|Audio
assignment
|1
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|2
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|3
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|4
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
IntelSat 19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia-Pacific region with reach to the Western United States)
|Programme Name
|New Year Countdown Event
|On-air Date and Time
|GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
|Satellite
|IntelSat 19（166.0 °EAST）/ C-band
|Transponder
|TXP 12C Slot D (9MHz)
|Uplink Frequency
|6178.5 MHz (Vertical)
|Down link Frequency
|3953.5 MHz (Horizontal)
|Symbol rate
|7.2 Msps
|FEC
|3 / 4
|Video Format
|High Definition 1080/50i 4:2:0
|Aspect Ratio
|16 : 9
|Modulation
|DVB-S2 / 8PSK
|Pilot
|on
|Roll off
|0.2
|Encoding Bit Rate
|14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
|Encryption
|NIL- Free to Air
|Audio
assignment
|1
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|2
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|3
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|4
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
IntelSat 34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas)
|Programme Name
|New Year Countdown Event
|On-air Date and Time
|GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
|Satellite
|IntelSat 34 (55.5° WEST）/ C-band
|Transponder
|TXP 02C (9MHz)
|Uplink Frequency
|5992.5MHz (Vertical)
|Down link Frequency
|3767.5 MHz (Horizontal)
|Symbol rate
|7.2 Msps
|FEC
|3 / 4
|Video Format
|High Definition 1080i / 59.94 4:2:0
|Aspect Ratio
|16 : 9
|Modulation
|DVB-S2 / 8PSK
|Pilot
|on
|Roll off
|0.2
|Encoding Bit Rate
|14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
|Encryption
|NIL- Free to Air
|Audio
assignment
|1
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|2
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|3
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|4
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
Eutelsat 7B, 7.0 degrees East (covering Europe)
|Programme Name
|New Year Countdown Event
|On-air Date and Time
|GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
|Satellite
|Eutelsat 7B（7.0° EAST）/ Ku-band
|Transponder
|TXP F06 D9
|Uplink Frequency
|14203.83 MHz (Horizontal)
|Down link Frequency
|12703.83 MHz (Vertical)
|Symbol rate
|7.2 Msps
|FEC
|3 / 4
|Video Format
|High Definition 1080i / 50 4:2:0
|Aspect Ratio
|16 : 9
|Modulation
|DVB-S2 / 8PSK
|Pilot
|on
|Roll off
|0.2
|Encoding Bit Rate
|14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
|Encryption
|NIL- Free to Air
|Audio
assignment
|1
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|2
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|3
|Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
|4
|Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
For media enquiries, please contact:
|Ms Alice Chen
|Ms Janus Lai
|Tel: 2807 6364
|Tel: 2807 6428
|Email: alice.chen@hktb.com
|Email: janus.lai@hktb.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aab7531-07a4-4556-908d-ae16d0e4a7fc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ce2b250-e934-46dc-bc99-7802b72e9cbb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db51250f-f50f-4b20-bed7-32428d1f75ca
GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9617785
