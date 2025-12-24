HKTB New Year Countdown to be Staged at Chater Road in Brand-New Format with Light Performance Themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings” to Spread Positivity and Blessings

NYCD – Air Supply

NYCD – Immersive Light Show at Chater Road in Central

(HKTB provides satellite live feed and social media livestreaming of countdown in Central. Details on pages 2-5)

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that this year’s New Year Countdown will take place at the Chater Road Pedestrian Precinct in Central. The event will feature a brand-new format combining live performances by renowned singers and a light show, aiming to spread positive energy and heartfelt blessings. Additionally, HKTB has introduced a variety of countdown activities across Hong Kong on its website to make it easier for both locals and visitors to participate and welcome the New Year with new hopes.

A novel countdown showcase combining music and lights

From 11:30 pm on New Year’s Eve to 00:10 am on New Year’s Day, the event will feature a thrilling line-up of music performances. Headlining the event will be internationally acclaimed group Air Supply, performing a selection of their timeless classics, on top of live appearances by renowned local artists Jay Fung and Cloud Wan. There will also be performances from a children’s choir and the Hong Kong Police Band, setting the stage for the countdown moment.

The walls of eight iconic buildings participating in the Immersive Light Show in Central will welcome the New Year with light projections of a giant countdown clock and seasonal patterns. These buildings will present a three-minute light performance, themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings”, sending blessings to both the on-site audience and viewers worldwide as we welcome the New Year.

This year’s countdown event is fully supported by Hongkong Land, the partner for Winter Wonderland in Central.

Large screens will be set up in Chater Garden and Edinburgh Place with live broadcasts of the performances and countdown. Additionally, an outdoor live projection will be displayed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. A giant countdown clock will be shown on the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, building anticipation as midnight approaches.

The New Year countdown will be broadcast live on a number of media channels, including the official HKTB website, DiscoverHongKong.com, HKTB’s social media channels (Facebook & YouTube). HKTB will simultaneously broadcast the event via satellite to audiences around the world to welcome 2026.

HKTB one-stop website showcases countdown activities across the city

On New Year’s Eve, various countdown activities will take place across the city, including the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Party Moment” in Hong Kong Disneyland, and for the first time, a special countdown concert in West Kowloon Cultural District, as locals and visitors celebrate the arrival of 2026. HKTB’s one-stop travel information portal provides a list of various countdown activities in Hong Kong to help the public plan their itinerary.

International group Air Supply Chater Road in Central

HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown website:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/new-year-countdown.html

Information of Video and Image Download

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=wOPp2DhWfdal1ID0dmAQ&categoryId=2287&categoryTypeId=2

Reference images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown are available for download at the link above.

Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown will be available for download from 1 January 2026, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2025 GMT 19:00).

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown”

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Discover Hong Kong YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hongkong Livestreaming time 31 December 2025, 23:25-24:17 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 15:25-16:17)

2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:

Live feed time 31 December 2025, 23:35-24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 15:35-16:10) Signal testing time 31 December 2025, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 12:00-12:15) Technical support Tel: (852) 2888 1944/ (852) 2883 2867

For RTMP live streaming signals or other technical support related to live broadcasts and live streaming, please contact the Hong Kong Tourism Board to arrange the necessary services.

Asia Sat 5, 100.5 degrees East (covering Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, CIS and Australia)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite Asia Sat 5（100.5°EAST）/ C-band Transponder TXP C9V 9_4V (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 6218.5 MHz (Horizontal) Downlink Frequency 3993.5 MHz (Vertical) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i/50 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

IntelSat 19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia-Pacific region with reach to the Western United States)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite IntelSat 19（166.0 °EAST）/ C-band Transponder TXP 12C Slot D (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 6178.5 MHz (Vertical) Downlink Frequency 3953.5 MHz (Horizontal) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080/50i 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

IntelSat 34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite IntelSat 34 (55.5° WEST）/ C-band Transponder TXP 02C (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 5992.5MHz (Vertical) Downlink Frequency 3767.5 MHz (Horizontal) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i / 59.94 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

Eutelsat 7B, 7.0 degrees East (covering Europe)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite Eutelsat 7B（7.0° EAST）/ Ku-band Transponder TXP F06 D9 Uplink Frequency 14203.83 MHz (Horizontal) Downlink Frequency 12703.83 MHz (Vertical) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i / 50 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Alice Chen Ms Janus Lai Tel: 2807 6364 Tel: 2807 6428 Email: alice.chen@hktb.com Email: janus.lai@hktb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/302fc3d0-e504-4514-b9d8-a8ef2af24c76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d97d62-fb50-4ae5-a1fe-eb41726c3dcd

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9616923