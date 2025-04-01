Search
Heavy Machinery Deployed in Search for Missing at Bangkok Building Collapse


Bangkok: Prepare to use heavy machinery to open the E zone cavity to search for those still trapped. Governor Chadchart held an action plan meeting this morning, preparing to adjust the plan to use heavy machinery to open the E zone cave to search for those who are still stuck.



According to Thai News Agency, since 8:00 a.m., Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and Thai and international rescue team members have held a meeting to discuss the operational plan for this morning after entering the fourth day of the search operation for those missing from the collapse of the new Office of the Auditor General building, with 74 people still missing. The plan will be adjusted to use heavy machinery for the search.



Since morning, officials have used cranes to clear some of the obstacles, especially in Zone B and Zone C. The rescue team has boarded a cable car to go to Zone E or the top of the cement debris, because officials have already drilled a hole in that area to search.



While Mr. Chadchart went up to follow the work of the rescue team on top of the building next door that did not collapse, Ms. Thawida Kamolvech, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, also came to the area to follow up on the rescue operation today after using heavy machinery to search and clear the debris, including drilling into the area to search Zone B and Zone C.

