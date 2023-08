Can’t hold back tears! “Aum Lakkhana” takes “Disney” to pay homage to Grandma Celebrating Mother’s Day is simple but heartwarming.

Filled with gratitude and the most heart warming for the moment when the super hot mother “Aum Lakkhana” took her beloved daughter. “Nong Disney” brought a jasmine garland and a greeting card to pay respect to “Mother Muay Sompong”, Aum’s mother. who is the grandmother of the younger Disney On Mother’s Day this year

Source: Thai News Agency