HCM City launches new night tour



A new night tour made its debut in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6 as part of activities in the ongoing Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week.

The tour will provide visitors with service to experience culture – art, sightseeing – entertainment activities, night shopping – culinary culture and takeaway, and healthcare services, at night through destinations in District 1 such as Saigon Opera House, Ben Thanh Market, and Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts.

This is also one of the new tourism products aiming to exploit the potential for developing the night economy and nightlife tourism in District 1 in particular and HCM City in general, towards attracting more domestic and international holiday-makers to the southern metropolis.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 1 Mai Thi Hong Hoa said the district has proactively reviewed its tourism resources associated with famous cultural and historical values to develop a plan for connecting and developing tour itineraries.

Night tourism products will he

lp stipulate visitors’ demand for commercial services in District 1, contributing to promoting the city’s economic development, she said.

According to Vice Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa, each district in HCM City plans to develop a night tour as part of a joint effort to diversify tourism products in the locality.

District 1, which is likened to the “heart’ of HCM City, is a key locality for tourism development with strengths in accommodation and dining facilities, he added./

Source: Vietnam News Agency