HCM City eyes 25,500 USD agricultural output per hectare by 2025



Though Ho Chi Minh City’s farmlands continue to disappear due to rapid urbanisation, productivity has increased over the years, reaching 575 million VND (22,615 USD) per hectare last year, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The city targets increasing the value to 650-750 million VND (25,564-29,497 USD) next year, it said. To accomplish the target, the city encourages farmers to grow other crops on rice farms with low productivity such as vegetables, flowers, ornamental plants, fruits, and plants for making animal feed, or switch to aquaculture. It aims to develop sustainable urban agriculture by using high technology on at least 70% of lands by 2030.

Source: Vietnam News Agency