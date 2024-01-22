HCM City Archdiocese takes actions to protect environment

HCM City: The Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese on January 22 launched an action programme on environmental protection in all parishes.

Priest Nguyen Thanh Tin, head of the Environment Division of the HCM City Archdiocese, said that the archdiocese has sent 500 trash bins to 203 parishes’ churches and locations of mission for garbage sorting.

At the same time, an environment education programme for the local Catholic community, especially the youth, he said.

Priest Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the HCM City Archdiocese, said that he has asked priests across the archdiocese to spend at least 10 minutes before each preaching on environment education for youngsters.

After three years of research, the HCM City Archdiocese has completed and introduced a textbook on environmental protection to be used in preaching programme for Catholic youth and children from four years old. The textbook provides general knowledge on the environmental situation in the world and Vietnam, an insight on the significance of environmental

protection, and guidance on specific actions to protect the environment, he said.

Priest Nguyen Thanh Tin underlined that the progamme has no ending point, aiming to enhance public awareness of environmental protection, turning it into a part of the lifestyle and behaviour of Catholics and the whole society.

The supply of three-compartment trash bins to churches will enable them to sort out trash following the Law on Environmental Protection 2020.

The HCM City Archdiocese also aims to provide three-compartment trash bins for free or at low prices to all Catholic households with the support of donors./

Source: Vietnam News Agency