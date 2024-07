The 4th Vietcombank Mekong Delta International Marathon took place in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on July 7 with 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km events. Themed “Shining together”, the tournament aims to promote the physical exercise movement and the development of marathons, and enhance public awareness of environmental protection and sustainable growth in the region through tree planting activities.

Source: Vietnam News Agency